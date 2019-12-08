The Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising number rape incidents in various parts of the country, alleging that rule of law has broken but the PM chooses to remain “mute” and has not said a word on it.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tagged a video of Prime Minister Modi attacking the then Congress government over rape incidents in Delhi. “Unnao, Etawah, Hyderabad, Palwal-Faridabad, the horror continues! Rape victims cry out for justice as soul of India hurts!” Surjewala said in a tweet.

“Criminals roam free as rule of law breaks down! But ‘Modiji’ is ‘mute’…No remorse, No outrage, Not a word. And no one will question the PM? Why? he asked in a tweet.

Citing the increasing number of rape cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday had said the international community was ridiculing the country and India was now known as the ‘rape capital’ of the world.

In the wake of rape incidents in various parts of the country and concerns over women’s security, Congress president Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday on Monday. Gandhi will turn 73 on Monday.

She has decided not to celebrate her birthday as she is saddened by rape incidents and assaults on women in various parts of the country, says news agency PTI. Gandhi’s decision to not celebrate her birthday comes after the demise of Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze, and the recent incident of a young veterinarian being raped, killed and set ablaze in Hyderabad by four people. Assaults on women have also been reported from other parts of the country, sparking outrage among the people over the incidents