Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik as her abductor

Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of late former J&K Chief Minister, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, on Friday identified Yasin Malik as her abductor in 1989.

Rubaiya Sayeed, listed as the witness for the prosecution, appeared before the CBI court here and identified Yasin Malik and three other accused as her abductors.

Rubaiya Sayeed was abducted in 1989 and her release was managed by swapping four jailed militant commanders when her father was then the Home Minister in the V.P. Singh government.

Malik has already been sentenced for life in the terror funding case in which he admitted to the charges levelled against him by the prosecution.