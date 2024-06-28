RSS revamping its team in UP in run-up to its centenary celebrations

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is revamping the functioning of its team of grassroots campaigners with drastic changes at many centres in UP in the run-up to its centenary celebrations.

The RSS announced several changes in the functioning of the pracharaks to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level at an ongoing four-day-long meeting in Lucknow commenced on Wednesday last. Sarkaryavah Datratreya Hosabale addressed the meeting on Thursday and Friday.

Sources said here on Friday that the meeting decided that there would be special focus on Panch Parivartan (five reforms) on the ground throughout the Sangh’s centenary year.

These five dimensions of the Sangh include social harmony, family enlightenment, and protection of the environment, indigenous and civic duties. Its workers will reach out to people and work with them for the realisation of the five reforms.

The topics came up for discussion during the meeting are special attention to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in the programmes proposed for the centenary year.

During the meeting, participants expressed their concern over the disintegration of family system with joint families turning into nuclear ones in the wake of the fast-changing social environment. There was consensus among them for more focus on programs to make people aware of family-wise group meals, organising bhajans, festivals and pilgrimages, adoption of swadeshi (indigenous) doctrine, promotion and preservation of family and social traditions.

Sources said along with the expansion of branches, the meeting discussed increasing penetration among Dalits and Backward Classes.

All India publicity head of the Sangh, Swant Ranjan, in the first day’s meeting said all officials should now get involved in the preparations for the Gurudakshina program of the Sangh starting from September.

He also dwelt on the programs to be organised by the Sangh Parivar during the centenary year. He said special efforts are needed to expand the branches of the Sangh and increase the number of preachers.

The RSS leaders stressed the need for a lot of work to be done to make strong inroads among Dalits and backward classes while increasing social harmony.

During the Lok Sabha polls in UP, it was reported that the RSS did not coordinate with the BJP candidates, which led to the saffron party’s defeat.