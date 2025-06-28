RSS remarks on Constitution spark political storm; Congress says ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ soul of India

The political row over the preamble of the Indian Constitution intensified after senior RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale advocated the removal of the words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’, a suggestion that has found support from Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Reacting strongly, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti accused the BJP-RSS of attempting to dismantle the foundational spirit of the Constitution. “Secularism and socialism are not just words—they reflect the soul of India and embody the dreams of 140 crore citizens,” he said in a sharply worded statement.

Shanti claimed this move proves what Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has long warned: “The BJP’s core agenda is to change the Constitution to suit its ideological ambitions.” He alleged that the ruling party is systematically targeting constitutional guarantees of equality, justice, and fraternity.

“Secularism represents India’s religious unity and harmony, while socialism stands for dignity and equal rights across castes and communities,” he said, warning that the BJP seeks a return to a regressive varna-based order.

Calling out what he described as the BJP’s hypocrisy, Shanti noted: “Even the BJP’s own party constitution carries the words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’. So why erase them from the nation’s preamble?”

He added that had the BJP secured 400 seats in the 2024 general election, the Constitution might have already been altered. “These two words bind the entire democratic structure—from the executive and legislature to the judiciary. Removing them would strike at the heart of India’s inclusive vision.”

Shanti emphasised that secularism ensures the state remains religion-neutral, while socialism guarantees equal opportunity and dignity for all. “That inclusive idea of India is what the BJP-RSS wants to dismantle,” he said.

He concluded that the Congress, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, will continue to resist any effort to weaken the Constitution.