RSS chief Bhagwat’s remark on population triggers political row

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remark on the need to check a declining fertility rate has triggered a political row with the Opposition parties including AIMIM and Congress, criticising the comment as regressive.

The RSS chief on Sunday had advocated for couples to have at least three children, citing concerns over India’s declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR). He warned that if a society’s TFR falls below 2.1, it risks extinction.

Reacting to Bhagwat’s recent remark, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi sarcastically questioned the suggestion, asking, “What will he give people for having more children? Will he offer Rs 1,500 to those who do so?”

The Congress also condemned the comments, describing them as detrimental to India’s progress.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Tariq Anwar launched a scathing attack on the RSS chief’s statement, saying that the Sangh family seemed confused.

“The Sangh family seems confused. On one hand, BJP leaders allege that Muslims are having more children, that their population is increasing, and it should be stopped with a limit of two children. On the other hand, Mohan Bhagwat is saying that the population should not decrease because it is harmful to our civilization and heritage,” Anwar said.

However, the BJP and Shiv Sena defended Bhagwat’s remarks, arguing that he was raising a valid concern about demographic stability.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday slammed AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi for his statement on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement and questioned why Owaisi is “silent” on issues of Hindus.

“Owaisi (Asaduddin) is such a person – when the platinum jubilee of the Constitution was being celebrated, he was absent during the national anthem and national song. He always talks about Muslims – even he was talking about Palestine, but why he is silent on the issues of Hindus in Bangladesh? Why Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and others are silent on this issue?” Singh told a news agency.

Talking to a news agency, Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi dismissed Owaisi’s criticism, stating, “Bhagwat only suggested that 2-3 children are necessary for population stability. It is stated in a report.”

Taking a dig at the AIMIM chief, he added, “Owaisi’s remarks show his lack of understanding. He criticises the Sangh for the sake of opposing it.”

BJP spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi highlighted the issue of population imbalance, saying, “Population instability is unfavourable for any country.”

“Some communities are growing, while others are shrinking. For example, the Parsi community’s population is dwindling. Population balance is crucial for the well-being of all communities,” he said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC defended Bhagwat, emphasising that his remarks were rooted in demographic science.

“What has Mohan Bhagwat said? He said that if a family has three children, then the population crisis can be avoided,” she said.

“If the RSS chief says such things, he is saying by citing demographic science. And the people in the Opposition, who are talking about population stability, are only engaging in polarisation politics,” she added.