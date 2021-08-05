RS Dy Chairman says suspended TMC MP broke glass door

After the Rajya Sabha proceedings started on Thursday, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said that an unfortunate incident had happened in the House when a suspended Trinamool MP broke the glass of a door and had a scuffle with the Parliament staff, who has lodged a complaint.

The incident happened on Wednesday, said the Chairman.

The complaint has been lodged by a female assistant security officer against Trinamool MP Arpita Ghosh.

Harivansh said the matter was under examination.

To this, Trinamool leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that the MP was suspended for the day, but when the House was adjourned for the day then only she wanted to come. How could she be stopped then? What was going in the House,” he asked.

The Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said that this is an unfortunate incident and defended the staff that the MP was stopped as sanitisation work was going to begin.

Leader of opposition Malliakarjun Kharge said that the protests by the opposition on various issues in the House are part of democratic rights and even late Arun Jaitely had said that protesting and opposing is a part of a democratic process.

The House was adjourned for 15 minutes.