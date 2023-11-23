Rs 7cr unaccounted cash seized in Hyderabad

Unaccounted cash of Rs 7 crore was seized in two separate incidents in Hyderabad on Thursday.

In the first incident, Rs 5 crore was seized during the vehicle checking in Gachibowli area under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The cash was seized when it was being transported in two cars.

Seven people carrying the cash in these cars were also detained. Police handed over the cash to the Income Tax department, which will conduct further inquiry.

Earlier, Rs 2 crore was seized in the limits of Hayat Nagar Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The cash was found in five bags in a car near Pedda Amberpet.

The police detained the person transporting the cash.

With a week to go for Assembly elections in Telangana, the police and other enforcement agencies have stepped up checking across the state to prevent any illegal transfer of cash, liquor or other items that could be used as inducement for voters.

The enforcement agencies have so far seized cash, precious metals, liquor, drugs and other items worth more than Rs 657 crore since October 9, when the model code of conduct came into force.

The seizure includes Rs 252 crore, 2.27 lakh litres of liquor valued at Rs 106 crore, drugs valued at Rs 35.67 crore, gold, silver and other precious metals worth Rs 183 crore, other items like vehicles, cookers, sarees etc all worth Rs 80.46 crore.

According to the Election Commission, Telangana tops among five poll-bound states in poll-related seizures.

Compared to the 2018 elections, the seizures have gone up manifolds in Telangana.

In the previous elections, the seizures were only Rs 103.89 crore.