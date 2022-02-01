Follow Us:
Rs 64,180 crore shot in the arm for healthcare budget in next six years

“We are in the thick of the Omicron wave, and our vaccine campaign’s rapidity has tremendously aided us,” Sitharaman in her address.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | February 1, 2022 11:00 pm

Union Budget 2022-23, Nirmala Sitharaman

Representational Image (Photo: AFP)

Presenting her fourth Union Budget on Tuesday, Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised boosting the healthcare sector in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Sitharaman announced that the government will spend Rs 64,180 crore on healthcare over the next six years.

Beginning her address, Sitharaman emphasized on the importance of boosting the healthcare sector. "We are in the thick of the Omicron wave, and our vaccine campaign's rapidity has tremendously aided us." We are in a solid position to resist challenges thanks to the rapid strengthening of health infrastructure during the last two years. "With Sabka Prayas, I am optimistic that we will maintain our robust growth," Sitharaman stated.

Sitharaman announced that the government will spend Rs 64,180 crore on healthcare over the next six years.

