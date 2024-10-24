Rs 387.44 Cr deal for indigenous hovercrafts for Coast Guard

The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with a Goa based private company for the procurement of six Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs), also known as hovercrafts, for the Indian Coast Guard. The deal, valued at Rs 387.44 crore, marks a significant move toward boosting India’s maritime security and operational readiness.

These ACVs will be the first of their kind to be indigenously manufactured in India, in line with the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, representing a key development in the country’s maritime sector. The project is expected to stimulate technical innovation and growth, particularly benefiting indigenous ancillary industries and the MSME sector.

The new amphibious vessels will enhance the Indian Coast Guard’s capabilities, enabling them to undertake a range of missions such as high-speed coastal patrolling, reconnaissance, interception, search and rescue operations, and providing assistance to ships and crafts in distress.

