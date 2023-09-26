Rozgar Mela: PM gives joining letters to 51,000 youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to grant 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies had given strength to half of India’s population after Parliament cleared with a record mandate a subject pending for 30 years.

He was addressing a Rozgar Mela after distributing about 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Central Government departments and State governments, via video conference.

“Imagine the significance of the law passed by Parliament; it was being demanded from the time when most of you were not even born,” the Prime Minister told the young appointees. He said the law was passed in the first session of Parliament in its new building, heralding an era of new times for the country.

Mr Modi said a large number among the new appointees are daughters of the country. Women are setting new standards in fields from sports to Space. “I feel immense pride in the achievement of the Narishakti and it is the policy of the government to keep opening new avenues for their growth,” he said. The presence of women in any sector has always led to positive changes in the area, he said.

The Prime Minister said during the last nine years, the Government’s policies had prepared the ground for the attainment of the highest goals. “Our policies are based on mindset, constant monitoring, mission mode implementation and mass participation,” he said.

Implementing policies in mission mode, whether it is Swatchch Bharat or Jal Jeevan, all schemes are targeting 100 per cent saturation, and the schemes are being monitored at every level, he said.

Mr Modi said he himself was keeping an eye on the progress of projects on the Pragati platform. The responsibility of implementing the Government schemes now lies on the new employees, and when they join Government service in large numbers, they can inject speed and scale in the work, he said. This can positively affect the general employment situation also.

The Prime Minister said the nation’s aspirations have risen significantly. India is making big achievements, and unfurled its flag on the Moon recently. India has big dreams today and wants to be Viksit Bharat (developed nation) by 2047. In the next three years, India will be the third largest economy in the world, he said.

When so much is happening in the country, the Government employees will surely have to undertake much greater responsibilities, he said. “You have to work with the philosophy of Citizen First. You are part of a generation which has grown with technology. You should see how governance can be improved with technology,” he said.