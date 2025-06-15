Rozgaar Ka Mahakumbh: 60,244 youths receive police constable appointment letters at a historic event

Calling it ‘Rozgaar Ka Mahakumbh’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath jointly distributed appointment letters for police constables to 60,244 youths at a historic function here on Sunday.

“The more you sweat during training, the less blood you shed in life,” declared Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the grand police recruitment ceremony held at the Defence Expo Ground.

He emphasised that the exemplary performance of the police force during the Mahakumbh earned widespread praise. “If we can perform there, we can perform anywhere,” he added, highlighting how the police today stand for both law enforcement and social trust.

The event saw the distribution of appointment letters to 60,244 newly recruited police personnel, making it the largest induction of civil police officers in the country to date. This milestone comes during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11-year tenure, noted for national service, good governance, and citizen welfare.

CM Yogi pointed out that before 2017, police recruitment in Uttar Pradesh was plagued by nepotism and corruption—securing a job often required money or recommendations. “However, that era is over. We followed merit and transparency, respecting constitutional reservations,” he said, adding that there was no discrimination based on caste, religion, class, or region. “The new Uttar Pradesh delivers justice to every youth through merit.”

He applauded this recruitment drive as a pioneering step towards realising PM Modi and HM Amit Shah’s “Smart Policing” vision, marking it as a historic advancement.

CM Yogi highlighted the state’s record of creating over 850,000 government jobs in eight years, including approximately 125,000 police recruitments. He stated that these efforts not only boost numbers but also reflect the government’s dedication to maintaining peace, security, and investment in the state.

“The double-engine government has set a benchmark for clean and transparent recruitment processes,” he said, noting that even youths from the poorest families now serve as police personnel.

He underlined Uttar Pradesh’s implementation of the five pillars of “Smart Policing”—Strict & Sensitive, Modern & Mobile, Alert & Accountable, Reliable & Responsible, and Tech-Savvy & Trend—transforming them into real-world practice.

CM Yogi expressed gratitude to HM Amit Shah for aiding with paramilitary and military training resources when recruitment began in 2017. As a result, the state can now train over 60,000 police officers locally.

He also emphasised forensic upgrades: eight new forensic laboratories are already operational, with six more under construction. Each of the 75 districts now has two mobile forensic vans. Additionally, cyber units have been established in all 75 districts, and cyber help desks in 1,994 police stations—aligning with new criminal laws effective July 2024 (Indian Justice Code 2023, Civil Security Code 2023, and Evidence Act 2023).

CM Yogi urged the new recruits to be friendly, sensitive, and solution-oriented, offering his congratulations to them and their families. He expressed confidence that they would serve the state excellently.