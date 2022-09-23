The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) and the Council for Industry and Scientific Research (CSIR) have partnered to support an outreach programme designed to promote the chemical sciences in schools and universities.

About 2000 students across the country participated in RSC’s Global Coin experiment organised across over 30 CSIR laboratories.

The two organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), committing to work together on the CSIR’s Jigyasa programme – an India-wide outreach programme aimed at school children and researchers.

The MoU will be a non-financial one and will be time-bound for at least three years with an option of renewal, stated the Ministry of Science and Technology.

As per the Ministry, the Jigyasa programme will complement existing educational programmes in India. For example, the RSC-Jigyasa partnership will help to expand the RSC’s existing teacher training programme and Chemistry Camps, and will be launching several online education initiatives.

As part of the launch event for the Jigyasa programme, the collaboration is organising a Global Experiment including all the CSIR’s laboratories.

At least 2,000 schoolchildren, 150 teachers, and 350 volunteers took part in the ‘RSC’s Global Coin experiment organised across over 30 CSIR laboratories, in which participants are asked to compare batteries made from different types of coins. The participants will then be able to compare their data with that of participants from around the globe.

The MoU was signed by both organisations at a ceremony on 22 September. It was signed by Dr. Geetha Vani Rayasam from the CSIR and Paul Lewis, Chief Operating Officer, RSC in the presence of Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General of the CSIR and Dr Venugopal Achanta, Director of National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL).

Paul Lewis, Chief Operating Officer of the RSC, said: “Collaboration is at the heart of everything the Royal Society of Chemistry does, which is why I’ve travelled to Delhi to sign this agreement with CSIR providing a basis for us to work together to promote the chemical sciences across India for many years to come”.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Kalaiselvi, DG, CSIR, highlighted that S&T is a crucial as India aims for self-reliance and sustainable development not only for the country but the world. She delivered a popular science lecture “Insights into future of battery technology” and emphasized that the partnership with RSC will help in dissemination of science among students and motivate them to be future scientists.