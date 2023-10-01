Row over Shivaji’s ‘wagh nakh’ coming to India; Sanjay Raut hits out at Maha govt

A political row has erupted over the ‘wagh nakh’ – the tiger claw weapon believed to be used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – being brought to India “on a three year loan”. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has hit out at the Maharashtra government for signing an MoU with the UK to bring back Shivaji’s tiger claw weapon for exhibition.

“What will you do by bringing the weapon which was used to protect the self-respect and integrity of Maharashtra? You have made the state a slave of Delhi,” Sanjay Raut said referring to the rebellion by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that broke the Shiv Sena in two.

Raut claimed that Shiv Sena is the real ‘wagh nakh’ of Shivaji Maharaj, which fought all the obstacles coming in the way of the state.

“It is an insult to the wagh nakh, which is the pride and matter of self-respect for Maharashtra. Shiv Sena is the real wagh nakh of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which (the party) has fought all obstacles coming in way of the state,” Sanjay Raut said.

Wagh nakh – or the claws of tiger is a handmade weapon reportedly used by Shivaji Maharaj to kill Bijapur sultanate’s general Afzal Khan in 1659. The claw was gifted to Victoria and Albert Museum by an East India Company official and has been in the possession of UK since then.

The Maharshtra government has now signed a MoU to bring the weapon back to India for exhibition. It will be returned after three years. Maharashtra government ministers are scheduled to fly to UK soon to complete the formalities and bring back the wagh nakh.