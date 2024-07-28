Rooftop solarisation on govt buildings in J&K being accelerated to reduce carbon emissions

In a bid to reduce carbon emissions and create over 10,000 jobs, the Administrative Council, which met in Srinagar on Sunday under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the solarising of all government buildings in Jammu & Kashmir by installing Grid-Tied Rooftop solar power systems of an aggregate capacity of 70 MW in Capex mode at a project cost of Rs 400 crore and 200 MW in RESCO mode.

An official spokesman said that the project shall be implemented by the Jammu & Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JKEDA).

The government buildings shall be installed with Rooftop Solar Projects of different capacities aimed at leveraging the vast rooftop spaces of government establishments for solar energy generation.

These solar power systems shall have bi-directional smart meters, and the Virtual Net Metering (VNM) benefit will be provided by the DISCOMs to adjust the additional energy generated by the solar panels at a particular site against the other electrical connections of different buildings of the same department.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of December 2025 and shall subsequently be maintained free of cost for a period of five years by JKEDA through the empanelled vendors.

The project sites, which will be developed through Solar Power Developers, shall have to execute Power Purchase Agreements for a period of 25 years with the respective departments on the tariff to be determined through the bidding process.

With the implementation of the project, the reduction in carbon emissions by installing 270 MW Solar Power Plants will be around 8.3 million tonnes over a period of 25 years.

More than 10,800 jobs shall be created by implementing this project for highly skilled, skilled, and unskilled personnel. A number of additional job roles will be created by solar PV grid-connected projects in secondary and tertiary segments, including manufacturing and supply of system equipment such as inverters, cables, trackers, and other parts.

The Administrative Council meeting chaired by the LG was also attended by Adviser to LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep K Bhandari.

It was decided in the meeting to accelerate the deployment of Rooftop Solar Projects across all government-owned buildings in J&K.