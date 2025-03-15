Rohtak Road redevelopment: Delhi Govt transfers project to NHAI for faster completion

Commuters using Rohtak Road, a crucial route connecting Outer North Delhi and neighboring Haryana, can now expect some relief as the Delhi government has transferred its redevelopment project from the Public Works Department (PWD) to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, who inspected the road, stated that the decision was made after receiving multiple complaints from local residents and to ensure the timely completion of construction work.

Advertisement

Notably, the road has been in a deteriorated state due to persistent waterlogging, even beyond the monsoon season, primarily caused by sewer overflow. This has severely damaged the surface, resulting in large potholes and making the road a nightmare for commuters.

Advertisement

The 18-kilometer stretch from Peeragarhi Chowk to Tikri Border is set for redevelopment, including drainage construction at an estimated cost of approximately ₹115 crore. The project is scheduled for completion within 14 months, Verma announced during his visit.

Since the project involves areas where Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and three Delhi Metro stations are located, necessary permissions will be required, he added.

Verma directed officials to expedite the approval process to avoid unnecessary delays, emphasizing that delays lead to increased project costs and should be avoided.

Furthermore, the PWD Minister criticized previous administrations for neglecting the road’s condition.

“Rohtak Road was in an extremely poor state, and residents frequently complained that no government representative had ever visited. Now, drainage work has commenced, and the entire road has been handed over to NHAI. The PWD and Flood Control Department are working together on this project,” he said.

He also highlighted that poorly maintained roads contribute to rising pollution levels and assured residents that the Delhi government is committed to constructing durable, high-quality roads. He reiterated that the road and drainage work would be completed within the given timeframe, ensuring smoother connectivity between Delhi and Haryana.