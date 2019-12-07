Businessmen and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra on Saturday moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad for medical treatment and business purposes.

Appearing for Robert Vadra, senior advocate K T S Tulsi told Special Judge Arvind Kumar that Robert Vadra wants to travel to Spain for two weeks from December 9.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed to file a reply by December 9, when the court will hear the matter. Court’s response came after the agency sought time to file its response.

Robert Vadra is facing a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. There are allegations of money laundering on purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds by Vadra.

Vadra was allowed by the court to travel to the US and the Netherlands for six weeks in June this year on account of health reasons. However the court did not allowed him to go to the United Kingdom.

The ED had opposed the request of Vadra’s visit to UK claiming that he may destroy evidence if allowed to go to the UK. On April 1, Vadra was directed to not to leave the country without prior permission by a court which had granted him conditional anticipatory bail.