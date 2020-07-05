Who is telling the truth—bank robbers or the bank officials? The police are hard-pressed to bring out the truth after the bank robbers have contested the total loot amount claim being made by the bank officials.

As such a mega robbery had been committed in the Anisabad Branch of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Patna in broad daylight on 22 June. Subsequently, bank manager Ravindra Pandit registered a case with the local police in which he claimed a total loot of Rs 52,58,500 from the bank during the robbery.

However, five robbers including the mastermind now arrested by the police, claim that they looted only Rs 46 lakh from the bank. So, the moot question now is what has happened to the remaining Rs 6,58,500? The bank manager says whatever amount of loot mentioned in the FIR is correct.

As the entire matter gets complicated, the police have now begun an investigation into the total amount of robbery. The inquiry follows an instruction issued by the central range inspector general of police Sanjay Singh.

The fresh issue cropped up before the police shortly after the police team cracked the sensational bank robbery after six days of hard work and also recovered Rs 33 lakh from the possession of robbers. The police team also arrested five robbers involved in the bank loot.

It was during their interrogation that the robbers revealed they laid their hands on a total of Rs 46 lakh only and it was on this basis that they even shared their looted cash among them—a total of eight robbers were involved in the daylight robbery, according to the police.

Of the total looted, a lion’s share of Rs 25 lakh came to Aman Kumar, the kingpin of the gang while the remaining amount was distributed among the rest on the basis of the roles and risks involved in the loot. The mastermind happens to be an English teacher who takes coaching classes in several prominent coaching institutes in Patna.