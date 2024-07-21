Road rage: Pune man punches woman in front of her children, arrested

In a road rage case, an elderly man was arrested here along with his wife for allegedly punching a woman, who was riding a scooter with her two children, police reported on Sunday.

Angered over not being able to overtake the scooter rider, Swapnil Kekre, attacked the woman, identified as Jerlyn D’Silva.

Kekre allegedly pulled the woman by her hair and punched her twice, causing severe bleeding from her nose.

The case came to light after D’Silva, a digital content creator, shared a video detailing her traumatic experience.

Recounting her ordeal in the video, she said, riding along the Pashan-Baner Link Road with her children, she noticed Kekre tailgating her for nearly 2 km. She left enough space for the car to move past her scooter, but Mr Kekre abruptly stopped his car in front of her scooter after overtaking her.

“He stepped out of the car in a rage and started punching and pulling me with my hair. He didn’t even care about the two kids accompanying me. The episode is a reflection on how safe is this city? Why are people behaving like maniacs? I had two kids with me, kuchh bhi ho sakta tha (anything could have happened)… Luckily, a woman came to my help,” said a visibly distressed D’Silva with blood oozing from her nose and mouth.

As the video surfaced on social media, a case was registered against Mr Kekre and he, along with his wife, who was also accompanying him at the time of the incident, was arrested.