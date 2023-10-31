Road Accidents in India-2022: 1.68 lakh died in road accidents last year

The Annual Report on ‘Road Accidents in India-2022” has been published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This report is based on the data/information received from police departments of States/UTs on calendar year basis in standardized formats as provided by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) under the Asia Pacific Road Accident Data (APRAD) base project.

As per the report, a total of 4,61,312 road accidents have been reported by States and Union Territories (UTs) during the calendar year 2022, which claimed 1,68,491 lives and caused injuries to 4,43,366 persons. This marks an increase of 11.9% in accidents, 9.4% in fatalities, and 15.3% in injuries compared to the previous year.

The report underscores the urgency of adopting a comprehensive approach to address the contributing factors to these accidents, including speeding, reckless driving, drunken driving, and non-compliance with traffic regulations. It is crucial that we strengthen enforcement mechanisms, enhance driver education and training programs, and invest in improving the condition of roads and vehicles.

Advertisement

The Ministry is committed to implementing robust measures to curb road accidents. The Ministry is also working towards various aspects such as road user behaviour, road infrastructure, vehicle standards, enforcement of traffic regulations, and the role of technology in accident prevention. As the road accidents are multi-causal in nature, requiring multi-pronged approach to mitigate the problems through concerted efforts of all agencies at both Central Government and State Governments. The Ministry, along with various other related organizations as well as stakeholders has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety focusing on all 4Es including Education, Engineering (both roads and vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency Care.

Furthermore, the Ministry is actively involved in initiatives such as implementation of modern transportation systems, road safety audits, and international collaborations to learn from global best practices. Initiatives like the Electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) for real-time data analysis and automated vehicle inspection centers are also underway to combat road accidents.

The “Road Accidents in India-2022” publication serves as a valuable resource for policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders in the realm of road safety. It offers in-depth insights into various aspects of road accidents, including their causes, locations, and their impact on different categories of road users. The report also sheds light on emerging trends, challenges, and the Ministry’s road safety initiatives.