Rlys launches drive against unlawful transportation of firecrackers

With the Diwali festival round the corner, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has intensified its efforts to ensure the safety of passengers by launching a special drive against illegal transportation of firecrackers and other inflammable items on trains.

Carrying dangerous goods like crackers, gas cylinders, acid, petrol, kerosene and similar materials in passenger-carrying trains is a punishable offence under the Railways Act, 1989, which can result in imprisonment of up to three years, ECoR said in a statement on Friday.

In order to make train journeys safer, during the festive season, the East Coast Railway has appealed to passengers to exercise caution and refrain from carrying any inflammable or explosive items during their travels. Co-passengers are also encouraged to remain vigilant and report any violations by informing the onboard staff, including Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, Government Railway Police (GRP), TTEs, coach attendants, or station managers.

To ensure compliance, all three divisions under East Coast Railway—Khurda Road, Sambalpur, and Waltair—have been instructed to conduct a Special Safety Drive. This will involve stringent checks and continuous surveillance to prevent the transport of firecrackers or other hazardous goods in passenger and mail/express trains during Diwali.

Passengers are being urged to immediately report any sightings of individuals carrying inflammable objects by calling the Railway Help Line Number 139. Special efforts by ECoR’s security teams, including random surprise checks, will be carried out to enforce compliance. These checks will be done in coordination with the RPF, GRP, and Civil Defence volunteers, it said.

Besides these security measures, ECoR has initiated a comprehensive awareness campaign through public announcements at railway stations, educating passengers about the dangers of carrying firecrackers. Special teams will also focus on ensuring the safe handling of parcels and luggage loaded in parcel vans.

To bolster safety, Train Escorting Teams and Meri Saheli Teams have been tasked with closely monitoring both passengers and luggage for any signs of inflammable items. Furthermore, adequate fire extinguishers and firefighting equipment have been strategically placed at stations, goods sheds, guard vans, AC coaches, pantry cars, and locomotives.