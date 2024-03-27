RK Mission president Swami Smarananand passes away, Yogi says an irreparable loss to spiritual world

Swami Smaranananda Maharaj, president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, died in Kolkata at the age of 95 due to age-related ailments on Tuesday night, the mission said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Shrimat Swami Smarananand Ji Maharaj.

Taking to the social media platform X on Wednesday, the Chief Minister lamented the profound loss to the spiritual community. He conveyed, “The passing of the esteemed President of Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Smaranand Ji Maharaj, deeply saddens us and marks an ‘an irreparable loss’ to the spiritual world.”

The Chief Minister offered his sincere tribute and extended his deepest condolences to the followers and family of the departed soul. “May the departed saint find eternal peace at the divine abode, and may the Ramakrishna family find the strength to endure this huge loss”, he wrote on X.

Swami Smaranan assumed office as the 16th President of Ramakrishna Mission in 2017.

He was admitted to Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan in Kolkata on January 29th due to an infection, which subsequently led to respiratory complications. His condition worsened, requiring ventilator support from March 3rd onwards, and he passed away on Tuesday night. Eminent figures from across the country have expressed their sorrow at his demise.