Rising Rajasthan Partnership Conclave-25 scheduled for December 11–12 to boost investment and innovation

The Industries Department of the Government of Rajasthan is set to organize the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Partnership Conclave 2025 on December 11–12, furthering the state’s strategic push toward investment-led growth and global partnerships.

The upcoming conclave follows the successful ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, which facilitated the signing of investment proposals worth INR 35 lakh crore.

The two-day event will highlight the state’s economic achievements, development agenda, and the socio-economic impact of ongoing investments.

It will also foster dialogue with global thought leaders on emerging technology trends, innovation, and their influence on global trade and supply chains.

A key highlight of the conclave will be its emphasis on promoting partnerships with entrepreneurs and startups across both private and public domains.

Rajasthan’s ongoing economic reforms and newly launched pro-business policies will also be prominently showcased during the conclave.

Notably, the conclave aims to catalyze government-private partnerships across a wide range of investible projects under various departments of the Government of Rajasthan.

These partnerships will span sectors such as infrastructure, utility services, mining, information technology, deep-tech, skilling, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance), and GCC (Global Capability Centres), as well as critical social sectors like health, education, and nutrition.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Government of Rajasthan, said:

“The Partnership Conclave presents a powerful platform to showcase Rajasthan’s economic growth agenda and the key reforms initiated to enhance the ease of doing business. Partnerships formed through investible projects can accelerate growth, improve public services, enhance accountability, and ensure efficient resource utilization.”

The Industries Department, which successfully organized the Global Investment Summit last year, is currently finalizing the agenda and various event modules for the upcoming conclave.

Recently, Sharma chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for the conclave being carried out by the Industries Department.

It is worth noting that in the lead-up to the 2024 investment summit, held from December 9–11 under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the state government exchanged a record Rs 35 lakh crore in investment proposals.

At the IMPACT 1.0 event held in March 2025, it was announced that the grounding of MoUs worth INR 3.08 lakh crore had already commenced in the state.