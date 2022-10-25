Mann, Amarinder greet Rish Sunak, new PM of the UK

Rishi Sunak Punjab: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday, congratulated UK’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and expressed the hope that under his leadership, the relations between the UK and Punjab will become stronger.

“This news received on the night of Diwali added to the joy and excitement of Diwali…From me and entire Punjab, congratulations to @RishiSunak for being elected Prime Minister of UK and hope that under your leadership, the relations between the UK and Punjab will be stronger,” said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.

Sunak took charge as Britain’s first Indian-origin prime minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday. He was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run.

Meanwhile, former Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder Singh, also congratulated Sunak on becoming the Prime Minister of Britain. “Special wishes from 1.3 Billion Indians. I’m sure he will lead his country to great success and come up best to the expectations of everyone,” he said in a tweet.