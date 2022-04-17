On Sunday, senior Congress leader, Ripun Bora tendered his resignation from the grand old party and joined the All India Trinamool Congress in the presence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The former leader of the Indian National Congress party hails from Assam. He was the former President, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, MP of Rajya Sabha for Assam, and Ex- Education Minister Govt of Assam.

He mentions the reason to leave the Congress party in his resignation letter, which reads, “Instead of fighting against BJP, a section of senior post leaders of Assam Congress has been maintaining secret understanding with BJP Govt mainly with the Chief Minister.”

He shared his letter of resignation on Twitter with the statement, “From today I have started my new political journey!”

He felt defeated and unmotivated while staying in the party as he claimed in the open letter, "I am very pained to inform you that it is an open secret in Assam that instead of fighting against BJP, a section of senior-most leaders in Assam PCC have been maintaining secret understanding secret understanding with BJP Govt mainly with the Chief Minister.

Under this understanding, my conscience doesn’t allow me to continue in the Congress party where the party interests and ideologies are being compromised in favour of BJP for some vested interest of few leaders.”

On the same Occasion, Assam Trinamool Congress welcomed and praised the initiative taken by the Ripun Bora, on Twitter they have shared their welcome message, “Today, Shri @ripunbora joined our @AITCofficial family.

He comes with a broad range of experience in serving people as the former Minister of Panchayat & Rural Devt, former Minister of Education, former Rajya Sabha MP, and former President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee!”

Many high profile leaders have already departed from the Congress Party, and now another, the former state party president and Rajya Sabha member has made a leap of faith to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.