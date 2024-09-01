Ripun Bora resigns as Assam unit TMC president

In a major political development, Assam unit Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Ripun Bora resigned from the party on Sunday, citing the widespread perception that the TMC is a regional party confined to West Bengal, a view that has hampered its acceptance in the state.

In his resignation letter addressed to All India Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Bora expressed deep frustration over the party leadership’s disregard for suggestions aimed at making the TMC more palatable to the people of Assam.

He mentioned that over his two-year tenure as Assam TMC president, he repeatedly urged party leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to implement changes that could mitigate the perception of the TMC as a regional entity.

Among the unexecuted proposals were appointing an Assamese leader at the national level, declaring Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s residence in Tollygunge a heritage site, and transforming the Madhupur Satra at Cooch Behar—a key site in the Vaishnavite movement initiated by Assam’s greatest social reformer Mahapurush Sankar Dev—into a cultural hub.

“Despite my repeated attempts over the past year and a half to secure an audience with you and Mamata Didi to address these concerns, I have been unsuccessful,” Bora wrote.

He emphasized that these unresolved issues have prevented the TMC from gaining acceptance in Assam, where people continue to view it as an external party from West Bengal.

“In light of these challenges and the lack of an adequate resolution, I feel compelled to make a difficult decision and have decided to disassociate myself from TMC,” Bora added.

He expressed his gratitude to Mamata Banerjee for her leadership and vowed to continue his personal fight against communal and fascist forces, despite stepping away from the party.