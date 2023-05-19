Rijiju takes charge of Earth Sciences Ministry

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday took charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assigning a ”very important” portfolio to him which, according to him, would play a very important role in the 2047 Vision of a Developed India.

In a minor reshuffle of the Union Cabinet yesterday, Rijiju was shifted out of the key Law & Justice Ministry.

Speaking to the media after taking charge of his new ministry, the Union minister said his priority would be to execute the Deep Ocean Mission, a flagship scheme of the prime minister for the exploration of polymetallic nodules containing rich minerals.

He further said that he would see that each decision of the ministry will have some bearing on the common man, as he always believed in making things simple and accessible.

Rijiju also presided over a brief presentation by senior officials of the ministry, including IMD, and announced that in the coming days, he will work out to recalibrate the entire “Weather Forecast System”.

The minister also added that since his school days, he had a deep interest in Google Earth, Climatology, Oceanography and Cartography and he will enjoy working in the ministry.