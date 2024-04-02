Rijiju says Arunachal Pradesh is inalienable part of India, slams China’s naming tactics

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has vehemently denounced China’s persistent claims regarding Arunachal Pradesh, affirming that the frontier state remains an integral part of India.

“I strongly condemn China’s unlawful ‘standardization’ of geographical names for 30 locations within Arunachal Pradesh. Despite China’s unfounded assertions, the ground reality and historical facts remain unchanged. Arunachal Pradesh will continue to be an inseparable part of India,” Rijiju expressed on X platform.

He has said Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable part of India, & people of Arunachal Pradesh are supremely patriotic Indians by all standards & definitions.

His statement follows China’s recent unveiling of a fourth list containing 30 new names for various places along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a comprehensive interview with a news agency, Rijiju, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Arunachal West seat, criticised China’s action of assigning names to areas in Arunachal Pradesh, terming it deeply unsettling.

Attributing neglect of border area development to the Congress, Rijiju underscored that during the NDA regime, significant strides were made in border infrastructure, unsettling China.

“PM Modi has reversed the Congress party’s detrimental border policy… China’s discomfort is palpable… Hence, resorting to such unethical behavior… This is not 1962 India… Any disturbance will be met with a response… Our status remains unchanged… Congress’s stance only aids China’s propaganda,” Rijiju emphasised.

Asserting India’s right to develop its border regions and every citizen’s right to access any part of Arunachal Pradesh’s territory, Rijiju reinforced the nation’s sovereignty and commitment to its territorial integrity.