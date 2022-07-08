Environment Ministry ropes in Grammy winner Ricky Kej for Hariyali Mahotsav

The Environment Ministry has roped in multiple Grammy award winner musician Ricky Kej for its annual ‘Hariyali Mahotsav’, a tree plantation drive event.

Hariyali Mahotsav, or the ‘Tree Festival’, is celebrated across the country every year to create awareness about the importance of trees in sustaining life and to secure the future of forthcoming generations.

“However, the general public is hard pressed to understand the contribution of the local authorities and even the forest officials in raising trees. This tree plantation holds immense importance in complementing the policy and programme initiatives of the government towards environmental conservation. Therefore, we decided to get a known name to drive home the point,” said a senior ministry official.

For at least half-a-dozen years now, Kej has devoted his music only for the cause of environment. The internationally acclaimed Indian music composer and environmentalist has performed at prestigious venues in over 30 countries, including at the UN Headquarters.

He serves as the UNESCO MGIEP Global Ambassador for Kindness, UNCCD Land Ambassador, UNICEF Celebrity Supporter and Ambassador for Earth Day Network.

The programme to be held in Delhi will feature an hour-long concert by Kej.

“We have also planned ceremonial plantation drives with participation of 75 Nagar Vans (city forests) throughout the country, 75 police stations and 75 schools in Delhi-NCR and 75 degraded plantation sites in different states as part of the Hariyali Mahotsav,” the official said.