Actor Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs case has been denied bail by a Mumbai court on Friday.

Apart from Rhea, her bail application of her brother Showik Chakraborty and eight other accused has also been rejected.

Rhea Chakraborty will now stay in the Byculla jail till September 22.

In her bail application, she had retracted her confession and said she was “coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions”.

NCB countering her bail application argued that if released on bail, the actor “may tamper with the evidence and also try to win over witnesses using her position in the society and money power”.

It further said that the actress used her credit card and payment gateways to facilitate financial transactions related to dealing with illicit drug trafficking.

NCB maintained that her confession was “voluntary”, not coerced, and admissible in the court of law.

It said that the drugs financed by Rhea Chakraborty were not meant for personal consumption but for supplying them to another person.

“Therefore, Section 27A of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) is applicable and she cannot escape the clutches of law,” it argued in the court.

On Thursday during the hearing of her first bail plea had said she was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions, which she now retracts.

During the hearing, she said her life is at risk in judicial custody and she has received rape and death threats and that three investigations have taken a severe toll on her mental health and well-being.

Showik Chakraborty, brother of actress Rhea Chakraborty, along with Samuel Miranda, Sushant Singh’s house manager, was arrested earlier by the Narcotics Control Bureau on various sections of anti-drugs law.