Revanth’s Musi project is like demonetisation: KTR

BRS working president KT Rama Rao Wednesday drew a parallel between the Musi Rejuvenation project under Congress and the demonetisation by the Narendra Modi government, claiming that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was changing his stance on the project every day.

Rao, popularly known as KTR, held a meeting with his party MLAs and MLCs from Hyderabad at the BRS headquarters. He said that the Congress government under Reddy lacked clarity and planning and failed to address the real concerns of the public, particularly in the context of Musi Rejuvenation Project. “The government is changing stance every day. One day they speak of beautification, then they say for Nalgonda but then what about the Rs 1.5 lakh crore? There isn’t even a detailed project report (DPR). Then they are saying the Centre is not cooperating.”

He then compared Reddy’s pet project for Musi Rejuvenation with demonetisation undertaken by the Modi government in 2016. “This is just like what Modi said – demonetisation is for black money, Naxalism, digitalising etc, changing it every other day.” Rao, who handled the municipal administration and urban development portfolio in the past, claimed that K Chandrasekhar Rao as chief minister had opposed Musi beautification proposal as it was affecting poor people and asked the municipal administration to come up with an alternative plan without impacting the poor.

He also slammed the Chief Minister over Musi beautification while giving the go ahead to the establishment of the second very low frequency station in the catchment area of river Musi and challenged him to declare it as a eco-sensitive zone like Gangotri. Rao even challenged the Chief Minister to conduct a public meeting near the banks of Musi instead of holding party meetings in air conditioned rooms.

He promised that BRS will stand as a shield between bulldozers deployed by the government and the poor people while assuring them of legal assistance. More than 400 families have approached the Opposition party for help.

Rao further alleged that the Congress was using the government agency HYDRAA ( Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency) to blackmail big builders and create fear among the poor. He said the property market had dwindled in Hyderabad due to the government’s action.