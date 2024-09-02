Revanth Reddy urges Modi to declare Andhra, T’gana floods national calamity

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday appealed Prime Narendra Modi to declare the floods that hit the southern state and claimed 16 lives as a national calamity. The floods have caused large scale damage of human lives, crops and property, including to train tracks.

He also invited the prime minister to visit the state and review the devastation caused by unprecedented rain.

As the state government announced the ex gratia to the kin of the deceased in floods has been increased to Rs5 lakh from Rs 4 lakh the BRS demanded it should be raised to Rs 25 lakh as promised by Reddy when Congress was in the Opposition.

Reddy left for Khammam district after holding the review meeting at the Command Control Centre to inspect flood affected areas after complaints about inadequate rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Telangana state government released Rs five crore each to district collectors of four flood affected districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad and Suryapet. The chief minister also directed the officials to submit a comprehensive flood damage report to the Centre. Khammam remains one of the worst affected districts as the Manneru river overflowed and flooded the city.

Many residents were marooned on rooftops throughout the day. The chief minister had briefed the Prime Minister yesterday late evening that Khammam has borne the brunt of nature’s fury. The chief minister also decided to set up the Telangana Disaster Response Force to tackle disasters effectively.

Railway services were hampered and many trains were cancelled due to damage to the tracks. Damaged tracks between Intakanne and Kesamudaram were being restored at least on one side to resume train services. Meanwhile, 242 NDRF personnel and 30 tins of relief material were brought to Vijayawada and Shamsabad by 2 Air Force aircrafts last evening to augment relief work.

“The Telangana government is working tirelessly to manage the crisis and initiate the rebuilding process. I strongly urge both the Central government and the Andhra Pradesh government to swiftly provide comprehensive rehabilitation packages for all those affected by this disaster,” wrote Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi on ‘X’.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu continued his visit to flood affected areas of Vijaywada on the second day. He travelled on a bulldozer in the flood waters to reach out to the people Availability of power boats which the state government had asked from Centre expedited rescue efforts of stranded people .

He inspected Krishna Lanka and Jakkampudi and other low lying areas as Krishna river which is in full spate almost reached above the Prakasham barrage. Naidu was currently camping in his caravan after remaining till 3am at the collector office overseeing relief. Residents of Singh Nagar area, a badly affected area, complained that phones were not working and there was no supply of water.

Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also inspected the flood affected areas.