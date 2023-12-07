Revanth Reddy to take oath as new Telangana CM in mega ceremony; Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to attend

India’s youngest state Telangana will get a new Chief Minister as state Congress chief Revanth Reddy is all set to take oath today. The swearing-in ceremony of Reddy as new Telangana CM will be attended by Sonia Gandhi, her MP son Rahul and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. They have already arrived in Hyderabad.

Along with Reddy, 12 other MLAs will also take oath as ministers. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Dana Anasuya, Tummala Nageswar Rao, Konda Surekha and Jupally Krishna Rao will be sworn in as ministers in the Reddy cabinet.

Also, the Congress party has announced Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as the only deputy to the new Telangana CM. He will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana along with the ministers and the Chief Minister.

Earlier today, Reddy reached the Hyderabad airport to recieve Sonia Gandhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will also attend the mega swearing-in ceremony.



Around one lakh people are likely to turn up for the mega event.

Revanth Reddy helmed the Congress party’s spirited poll campaign in Telangana and defeat one of the tallest leaders the state have produced – BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.

KCR ruled Telangana for two consecutive terms and it is the first time the Congress has come to power in the state it created in 2014.

The Congress party won 64 seats and reduced KCR’s party to just 39 in the recently concluded state assembly elections.