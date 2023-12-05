Revanth Reddy to be new Telangana Chief Minister, will take oath on Dec 7: Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy will be the new chief minister of the state, the Congress party announced on Tuesday. The oath-taking ceremony of Mr Reddy as the new Telangana CM will be held on December 7.

“Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge) has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of the Telangana Legislative Party. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Telangana CM is to be held on December 7,” Congress leader KC Venugopal said in a press conference.

Revanth Reddy, seen as a strong critic of outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was the face of the Congress party in the elections. He ran a spirited campaign to revive the party at booth level.

Advertisement

LIVE: Press briefing by Shri @kcvenugopalmp, General Secretary (Organisation), at AICC HQ, New Delhi. https://t.co/4xKKDy22mb — Congress (@INCIndia) December 5, 2023

Dalit leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Uttam Kumar Reddy, a seven-time MLA who was the Congress’ state chief till Revanth Reddy took over, were the other two contenders for the top job.

However, more than 40 MLAs were reportedly in favour of Revanth Reddy, and after taking inputs from all the MLAs, state observer DK Shivakumar gave a detailed report to the central leadership. Following this, Reddy’s name was confirmed for the top job.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana, winning 64 of 119 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India’s youngest state for 10 years, was reduced to just 38 seats. BJP won eight seats and AIMIM got seven.

Revanth Reddy is also an MP from Malkajgiri in the state. He was appointed as president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in June 2021 replacing N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

(With ANI inputs)