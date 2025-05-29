Revanth Reddy slams Modi, says Rahul Gandhi would reclaim PoK like Indira GandhiFX

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the NDA government over its handling of recent tensions with Pakistan, including the alleged loss of Rafale jets. He likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the demonetised ₹1,000 currency note, calling him “outdated.”

Addressing a gathering during the Jai Hind Yatra, Reddy accused the BJP of politicising national security and questioned the rationale behind organising Tiranga rallies across the country.

“War is not your political agenda; it is a matter of national security,” he said, adding that the Congress-led Jai Hind Yatra was meant to boost the morale of soldiers allegedly demoralised by the BJP’s actions.

The Chief Minister questioned the ceasefire agreement, claiming that it was influenced by former US President Donald Trump. “Why didn’t Prime Minister Modi call an all-party meeting before agreeing to the ceasefire?” Reddy asked.

He also raised questions about the alleged destruction of Rafale jets by Pakistan and said the BJP lacks the will and ability to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). “The BJP does not have the capability to secure PoK,” he claimed.

Recalling the Galwan Valley clash of 2020, where Colonel Santosh Babu from Telangana was among 20 Indian soldiers killed in a skirmish with Chinese troops, Reddy criticised the Prime Minister for not taking stronger action in its aftermath.

He concluded by saying that the country needs a dynamic leader like Rahul Gandhi in times of crisis. “Had Rahul Gandhi been Prime Minister, he would have brought back PoK just like his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, who fought and won a war against Pakistan,” said the Chief Minister.