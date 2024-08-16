Revanth Reddy predicts BRS-BJP merger

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Friday, predicted that the BRS would soon merge with the BJP and party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao will be appointed a governor, his son and former industry minister KT Rama Rao will be inducted in the Union Cabinet.

The Telangana Congress has been making this claim ever since the BRS failed to get a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections though BRS working president KT Rama Rao scotched the speculation about the merger.

Reddy was in New Delhi to meet Foxconn chairman Young Liu. He also met his party high command to discuss the next PCC chief in the state. He continues to hold the post of PCC president even after becoming the chief minister of the state.

He told the media that BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is currently under detention in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case, may soon secure bail. “BRS members in the Rajya Sabha too would merge with the BJP facilitating the entry of KCR’s daughter K Kavitha into the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

He added that KCR’s nephew and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao might become the leader of the Opposition in the Telangana Assembly. He said the merger of the BRS with the BJP was certain and will happen at any cost despite several denials from the BRS leaders.

Recently, KT Rama Rao denied the claims of merger saying in that case his sister would not be in jail for 150 days.

The chief minister also criticised political parties for dragging his brothers into a controversy during his visit to the US. He said, “I have seven brothers. Just because I became chief minister does that mean they are going to sit at home?”

Dismissing the criticism of the BRS for his government’s waiver of all farm loans, Reddy said those who have not received the waiver can lodge complaints at the collectorate.