Revamped Nalanda University will restore India’s ancient educational glory: Yogi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the people of the country and expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi.

He described this modern form of Nalanda University as a re-establishment of India’s ancient educational glory, heralding it as a golden age for Indian education and culture.

CM Yogi wrote in a post on X, “The inauguration of the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar by the Prime Minister is a vivid testament to his commitment towards preserving India’s cultural heritage and promoting educational development. The revitalization of Nalanda University in its contemporary form will rejuvenate India’s illustrious ancient legacy of unparalleled intellect, boundless knowledge, exceptional education, and rich cultural heritage on the global stage of education. This is an ‘Amrit Kaal’ for the revival of India’s ancient glory in education and culture.

“Congratulations to the people of the country and heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister!”

It is noteworthy that with the cooperation of 17 countries, the Indian government has established a new campus of the famous Nalanda University near Rajgir in Bihar. The new campus of Nalanda University is special in several respects, maintaining tradition and at the same time providing students with state-of-the-art facilities.

On the occasion of the inauguration of Nalanda University, PM Modi said, “Nalanda represents an identity, an honour. It is a value, a mantra, a pride, and a saga. The inauguration of Nalanda University affirms the truth that flames may burn the books, but cannot erase knowledge.”