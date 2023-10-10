Retirement age of UP govt doctors increased to 65 from 62

In an important decision, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the retirement age for doctors in the government sector by three years with a rider. Now, doctors who are working in hospitals as physicians can avail the benefit, while those doctors who are in administrative posts will retire at the age of 62 years.

The decision was taken in the UP cabinet meeting held here on Tuesday.

The move, while welcomed by hospital-based doctors, has annoyed doctors holding administrative posts within the medical field. Under the new policy, doctors classified as Level I, Level II, Level III, and Level IV in the Public Health and Medical Services (PHMS) system will have their retirement age increased from 62 to 65.

“This extension aims to ensure that experienced physicians continue to serve the healthcare sector,” Suresh Khanna, UP’s finance minister, said while briefing reporters.

However, doctors holding administrative positions from Level V to Level VII will still be subject to the previous retirement age of 62. “Those desiring to continue their service beyond this age will be required to relinquish their administrative roles and return to hospital-based positions,” Khanna said.

Khanna explained the rationale behind the decision, stating, “This move has been made to ensure that our healthcare system benefits from the expertise of seasoned physicians for a longer period. Doctors in administrative positions who wish to continue their service beyond the age of 62 will have the option to do so but only by transitioning back to hospital roles.”

The decision aims to strike a balance between retaining experienced medical professionals in the hospital setting and ensuring administrative roles are open to new talent and fresh perspectives. It also aligns with the government’s efforts to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in the state.

The extension of the retirement age for hospital physicians is expected to be met with mixed reactions, with some doctors applauding the opportunity to continue their contributions to patient care, while others may find themselves adjusting to new roles as they approach the age of 62.

Presently there are around 19,500 posts of doctors in the state, in which there are only 11,500 doctors currently working.

Meanwhile, in a bid to accelerate industrial development across the state, the UP government has unveiled a ground-breaking plan to establish an industrial belt along its expressways. A generous sum of Rs 3,000 crore in interest-free loans has been allocated to the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) to facilitate this ambitious project.

Additionally, the government has given the green light to the creation of a Pharma Park in Lalitpur.