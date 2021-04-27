Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Bipin Rawat and reviewed the preparations and operations being undertaken by the armed forces to deal with Covid-19.

Gen Rawat briefed the PM that all medical personnel from armed forces who have retired or taken premature retirement in the last two years were being recalled to work in Covid facilities within proximity of their present place of residence.

Other medical officers who retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency helplines.

Modi was also informed that all medical officers on staff appointments at medical facilities of the three services would be employed at hospitals.

The CDS informed the PM that nursing personnel were being employed to complement the doctors at the hospitals. The PM was briefed that oxygen cylinders available with armed forces in various establishments would be released for hospitals.

The PM reviewed the operations being undertaken by IAF to transport oxygen in India and abroad. Gen Rawat said the armed forces were creating medical facilities in large numbers.