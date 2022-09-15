Restore old-age pension by rectifying PPP data: Khattar

Old-age pension: Taking cognisance of the complaints regarding stopping of old-age pension due to incorrect Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) data verification, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday, directed officers of the social justice and empowerment department to immediately rectify the data and restore the pension of all such beneficiaries.

The CM gave these directions while addressing the gathering during the Jan Samvad programme held at Vikas Bhawan in Rohtak on Thursday .

Khattar also gave Rs 2500 to an elderly woman from his own pocket. He also directed the officers concerned to immediately restore the widow pension of the said elderly.

During the Jan Samvad programme, the elderly woman had raised the issue of stopping pension before the Chief Minister. Khattar said the pension of 160 people was stopped in Rohtak. But later the pension of 70 beneficiaries was restored again, while the pension of the rest of the beneficiaries will start by today evening.

“Directions have been given to the officers concerned in this regard and the pension of all such beneficiaries will be immediately restored along with ensuring the clearance of the previous pending payments,” he assured.

The CM said Haryana government is committed to providing benefits and facilities of government schemes to the last mile person while realising the same PPP has been started. “Today, the benefits of all government schemes are directly reaching the eligible person through PPP,” he added.