Respond to allegations, don’t lecture us: LoP to Kerala CM

A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rejected with disdain the Opposition’s charge of the CPI-M-RSS understanding in the wake of the controversies surrounding ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, the Congress retorted, asked him to stop lecturing and answer specific questions.

In response to CM Vijayan’s statement that Congress leaders are leaning towards the RSS/BJP, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan said on Wednesday instead of answering serious allegations levelled against his political secretary and the ADGP law and order, the chief minister took a study class by distorting history.

In a statement, Satheesan repeated the questions for the chief minister over the ADGP’s meetings with RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav. He asked the chief minister to explain why ADGP Ajith Kumar met RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav within ten days.

Satheesan asked whether CPI-M leader E P Jayarajan was removed as LDF convenor because of his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar. “If so, shouldn’t CM Vijayan be fired first, given his public admission of meeting Javadekar multiple times,” he asked.

He alleged that the ADGP visited the RSS leaders as a political envoy of the Chief Minister and that the Chief Minister messed up Thrissur Pooram to help the BJP.

He also asked what message the government is giving to the general public by protecting the ADGP, who regularly visits RSS leaders and holds talks with them.

Satheesan accused Pinarayi Vijayan of winning the Assembly elections in the year 1977 with the support of the RSS.

He said the Kodakara hawala case, in which BJP state president K Surendran was supposed to be an accused, was overturned in lieu of the central agencies avoiding investigations against the chief minister and others.

Speaking at the Kovalam, the CPI-M area committee office inauguration on Tuesday, Pinarayi Vijayan unleashed a scathing attack on the Congress, listing out instances of Congress leaders’ leaning towards the Sangh Parivar.

“A section has been indulging in a major campaign that the CPM has RSS links. At no stage has the CPM indulged in any sort of RSS appeasement,” he said.

The CPI-M has not yet reached the stage where it needs to appease the RSS and the CPI-M is a party that lost the lives of many of its workers while directly confronting the RSS, Pinarayi Vijayan said.