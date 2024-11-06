Resolution seeking restoration of J&K’s special status passed in Assembly

Amid uproarious scenes by the BJP, the legislative assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution seeking restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir that was abrogated by the Modi government in 2019.

The Assembly passed by voice vote the resolution asking the Centre to hold dialogue with elected representatives for restoration of the Special Status.

Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA, Sunil Sharma opposed the resolution saying it was not part of the business. The BJP MLAs stormed into the well of the House raising slogans against the National Conference (NC) government.

The resolution was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary demanding restoration of J&K’s special status and Constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expressed concern over their unilateral removal.

The resolution was seconded by the Minister of Health and Education Sakeena Itoo.

The resolution was listed in the supplementary business of the house.

It urged the Centre to initiate dialogue with the elected representatives of people of Jammu and Kashmir for the restoration of special status.

The resolution said; “The Legislative Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and Constitutional guarantees, which safeguard the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and expresses concern over their unilateral removal.

”This assembly calls upon the government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of people of Jammu and Kashmir for restoration of special status, Constitutional guarantees and to work out Constitutional mechanisms for restoring these provisions.This assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Protesting BJP MLAs walked into the Well of the House against the move, leading to uproar. They were shouting slogans like ‘National Conference sharam karo (have some shame) and ‘Pakistani agenda nahi chalega’ after the Speaker passed the resolution with a voice vote.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House amid din.

The BJP-led central government in 2019 revoked Article 370, which granted Jammu and Kashmir special status and privileges. The move was legally contested, and in December last year, the Supreme Court upheld the revocation, deeming Article 370 a “temporary” provision.

The abrogation also saw Jammu and Kashmir being restructured; the former state was divided into two union territories — Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.