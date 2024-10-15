Residents rescued by boats as parts of Chennai flooded ahead of heavy downpour

Even as the Met office has advanced the red alert for extreme heavy rainfall for Chennai and neighbouring districts to Tuesday evening itself, many areas of the city and its suburbs are already flooded with knee-deep water as heavy downpour continued since the early hours.

From Kolathur in north Chennai to Velacherry in the south, many areas of the city received up to 19 cm rainfall, resulting in roads remaining flooded. From the waterlogged posh localities of Velacherry, where the ground floor has been flooded, fire service personnel rescued elderly people and children with boats.

While eight flights have been cancelled due to the rain, there is a delay in the arrival and departure of more than ten flights. The Railway has also cancelled a few trains, including the Kaveri Express to Mysuru.

Advertisement

The North-East Monsoon having commenced, the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast has further intensified, triggering heavy to moderate showers across the state. Earlier, the red alert for Chennai as well as its extended neighbourhood was issued for Wednesday.

“Gaining more intensity, the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is moving slowly towards the coast and turning into a deep depression. It will bring extreme heavy rainfall to Chennai and the adjoining districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu from Tuesday evening itself. The downpour will be staggered,” IMD Deputy Director General and head of the Regional Met Office S Balachandran told the media. He also announced the onset of the North-East Monsoon and the withdrawal of the South West Monsoon.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited flood-prone Kolathur and Basin Bridge area in north Chennai and appreciated the efforts of conservancy workers and corporation staff engaged in clearing water logging. He also had tea with the conservancy workers at a roadside tea stall. Posting those pictures on his ‘X’ handle, Stalin wrote: “I will be a frontline warrior standing shoulder to shoulder with the conservancy workers, corporation staff and officers, engaged in the selfless service of the public at the time of distress.”

After today’s review of the work at Integrated Command and Control Centre of the city corporation at the Rippon Building, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “There has been no power cut in the city due to the rain. We will overcome the rains with the support of the public.”

While IT firms have been directed to have their employees work from home, private firms have been told to operate with minimal manpower till October 18. All educational institutions in the four districts and those awaiting heavy rains would remain closed and State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has appealed to all schools and colleges to postpone online classes.