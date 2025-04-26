Residences of LeT commanders, Pahalgam attack suspects demolished across Kashmir

Security forces have intensified their crackdown on Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and suspects linked to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22. In a series of targeted actions, multiple houses of active terrorists across South Kashmir were demolished overnight as part of the counterterrorism operations, sources said.

On Friday night, the house of Shahid Ahmad Kuttay, a top LeT commander from Chotipora in Shopian, was reduced to rubble by authorities. Kuttay has reportedly been active in terror-related activities for the past three to four years and is accused of playing a major role in coordinating anti-national operations, according to the sources.

In another operation, the house of active terrorist Zahid Ahmed from Matalhama in Kulgam was also demolished during the night, further escalating the campaign against terrorists operating in the region.

Meanwhile, in Pulwama district, the double-storey home of LeT terrorist Ehsan Ahmad Sheikh, active since June 2023, was torn down.

Another Lashkar terrorist, Haris Ahmad — also active since 2023 — had his residence destroyed in a blast in the Kachipora area of Pulwama.

In the Murran area of Pulwama, the house of Pahalgam attack suspect Ahsan Ul Haq Sheikh was also levelled in an explosion. Ahsan, who underwent terror training in Pakistan in 2018, had recently re-entered the valley, raising concerns among intelligence agencies.

Earlier on Friday, a house in Monghama, Tral, linked to suspected terrorist Asif Sheikh, was destroyed in a powerful explosion. Sheikh, reportedly a local LeT commander, is under investigation for his potential involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

Sources indicated that security forces discovered suspicious materials inside the house during a search operation and retreated for safety. Shortly after, a massive blast tore through the building, suggesting the likely presence of explosive substances.

In another significant development, the residence of Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, was demolished in Guree, Bijbehara.

Authorities believe Thokar played a crucial role in the April 22 attack. He had legally visited Pakistan in 2018, where he is suspected to have received terror training, and returned to the region last year. Since then, he has been on the radar of security and intelligence agencies for his involvement in insurgent activities.

The widespread demolition drive comes amid heightened counterterrorism efforts and follows sweeping retaliatory actions by India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

On April 22, terrorists affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), carried out a massacre in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.