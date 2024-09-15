Reservation is the conscience of Constitution: Vice President Dhankhar

In an apparent dig at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on reservation while in the US, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said a person holding constitutional position who is making serialised periodic ‘anti-India rant’ on foreign soil is talking about ending reservations.

Delivering his address as Chief Guest at the inauguration of Samvidhan Mandir at Elphinstone Technical High School & Jr College in Mumbai, Vice President Dhankhar, without directly taking the Congress leader’s name, said, “It is a matter of concern, a subject for reflection, and a topic for deep contemplation! The same mindset that was anti-reservation, the pattern of prejudice against reservation that has been handed over. Today, a person sitting in a constitutional position says abroad that reservations should be abolished.”

Criticising the flaunting of Constitution by some, Dhankhar said, “The Constitution is not to be flaunted like a book. The Constitution has to be respected. The Constitution has to be read. The Constitution has to be understood. Merely presenting the constitution as a book, showcasing it—at least any civilised, knowledgeable person, someone with a devoted spirit towards the constitution, and one who reveres the essence of the constitution—will not accept it.”

“While under the Constitution we enjoy fundamental rights, our Constitution also includes fundamental duties. And what are the foremost duties? Abide by the Constitution and respect the national flag and national anthem. Follow the ideals of the freedom struggle, and protect the sovereignty and integrity of India. How ironic it is that the sole purpose of some foreign travels is to neglect these duties. Publicly tearing apart the spirit of the Indian Constitution,” he added.

“Why the true gem, Bharat Ratna, was not awarded to Baba Saheb Ambedkar, it was awarded on March 31, 1990. Why was this honour not given earlier? Baba Saheb was very well-known as the architect of the Indian Constitution. Another significant issue related to Baba Saheb’s mindset is the Mandal Commission report. After this report was presented, for the next ten years, and during that decade when the country had two Prime Ministers—Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi—not a single move was made regarding this report”, the Vice-President said.

Drawing attention to the anti-reservation mindset, Dhankhar reflected, “Let me quote certain reflection about this mindset. Pandit Nehru, first PM of this country, What did he say?

“I do not like reservations in any form. Especially reservations in jobs”. According to him and sadly and unfortunately I quote “I am against any step that promotes inefficiency and takes us towards mediocracy.”

Criticising those who talk of ending reservation and think that it is against meritocracy, Dhankhar underlined, “Let me assure you, reservation is the conscience of the Constitution, reservation is in our constitution with positivity, with great meaning to bring about social equality and to cut inequities. Reservation is affirmative action, it is not negative, Reservation is not depriving someone of opportunity, reservation is hand holding those who are pillars and strength of society.”

On September 9, Rahul Gandhi had said the Congress party will think of scrapping reservations when India becomes a “fair place,” which it is not. The Congress leader was interacting with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC.

He also reiterated the need to conduct a caste census while saying that 90 per cent of the country’s population–OBCs, Dalits and Adivasis–not having proper representation in the country is the “elephant in the room.”