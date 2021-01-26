India’s military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress were displayed during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Rajpath in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Representing India’s strides in indigenous defence technologies, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) contingent this year consisted of two tableaux depicting among others Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Take off from INS Vikramaditya.

Indian Army displayed main battle Tank T-90 Bhishma, infantry combat vehicle Ballway Machine Pikate (BMP-II) — Sarath, Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the Brahmos Missile system, Pinaka Multi Launcher Rocket System and Samvijay Electronic Warfare System and others.

The other marching contingents of the Army included the Jat Regiment, the Garhwal Regiment, the Mahar Regiment, the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regiment, the Bengal Sappers and the Territorial Army.

Indian Navy in addition to tableau murals depicted Pakistan Army surrendering, a Petya class ship and Operation X undertaken by divers of Indian Navy and Mukti Bahini and some other ships which took part in the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The Naval contingent comprised 96 sailors and four officers led by Lieutenant Commander Lalit Kumar as Contingent Commander. It was followed by the Naval Tableau titled ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’.

The Indian Air Force showcased Mi-17 V5, Chinook and Apache helicopters and newly inducted fighter aircraft.

The Air Force contingent, comprising 96 airmen and four officers, was led by Flight Lieutenant Tanik Sharma. It was followed by the Air Force Tableau titled ‘Indian Air Force: Touch the Sky with Glory’.

The Air Force tableau showcased scaled down models of Light Combat Aircraft, Light Combat Helicopter, Su-30 MK-I aircraft and Rohini radar against a sky-blue background. The smartly attired officers in their flying overalls stood alongside the models.

Thirty-two tableau — 17 from states and union territories, nine from various ministries, departments and paramilitary forces and six from the defence ministry, depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess rolled down the Rajpath.

School children performed folk arts and crafts displaying skills and dexterity handed down from generations; Bajasal, one of the most beautiful folk dances of Kalahandi, Odisha; Fit India Movement, Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces comprising soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, sailors of the Bangladesh Navy and Air Warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force lead the contingent march on the Rajpath.

The Bangladesh contingent carried the legacy of legendary Muktijoddhas of Bangladesh, who fought against oppression and mass atrocities and liberated Bangladesh in 1971.

The grand event culminated with Rafale aircraft flying at a speed of 900 kilometre per hour carrying out a ‘Vertical Charlie’.