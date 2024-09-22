Reprimand Naidu for lies on Tirupati laddus: Jagan to PM

Terming Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ‘a pathological and habitual liar’, YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reprimand his NDA ally for allegedly spreading lies about the adulteration of Tirupati laddus with animal fat for political advantage.

The former chief minister urged the Prime Minister to allay the suspicion created by Naidu’s statement in the minds of crores of Hindu devotees and restore their faith in the sanctity of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

In an eight-page letter to the Prime Minister, Reddy pointed out that the ghee of questionable quality was not used to prepare the laddus, as insinuated by the Chief Minister, and emphasised the robust system in place at TTD for several decades to ensure that adulterated ingredients are not used.

Advertisement

“The robust practices at TTD for decades could identify any questionable quality, ensuring that the ghee was not used. Despite this comforting scenario, Mr Naidu chose to callously remark that Tirumala laddus were made with animal fats instead of ghee. Mr Naidu knew this was absolutely untrue but recklessly made this comment regardless of the deep pain it could cause to crores of Hindu devotees who regard the Tirumala laddu as the most sacred prasadam,” Reddy alleged.

He also pointed out that the board of trustees consists of eminent personalities from diverse backgrounds, recommended by Union ministers and chief ministers of other states, including several from the BJP. The board of trustees oversees the administration of TTD, with the state government playing a little role in managing the affairs of the Venkateshwara Swamy Temple.

He also cited disclaimers mentioned in the lab report from the National Dairy Development Board, dismissing allegations by the TDP that the supply of ghee from Nandini, owned by the Karnataka government, was discontinued by the previous YSRCP government.

Reddy pointed out that from 2015 to October 2018, when Naidu was in office, Nandini didn’t supply ghee to the TDP. Reddy said that though the incident took place in July, the Chief Minister commented on it two months later during an NDA meeting, and the lab report was released from the TDP office by a party spokesperson, leading him to conclude that this was done for political motives.

“It is imperative that Mr Naidu be reprimanded in the severest manner for his shameless act of spreading lies, and that the truth be brought to light. Sir, this would help allay the suspicions Mr Naidu has created in the minds of crores of Hindu devotees and restore their faith in the sanctity of TTD,” Reddy concluded.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan announced that he will undertake an eleven-day Deeksha beginning on Sunday to “atone for this grave injustice.” He once again blamed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime, saying, “It has come to light that the sacred Tirumala laddu prasadam was contaminated with animal fat due to the actions of the past ruler.”