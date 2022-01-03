Reports on Vaccine expiry misleading, incomplete info: Govt

The Centre on Monday clarified that reports claiming that expired vaccines are being given to children in the 15 to 18 age group under national COVID-19 vaccination programme are false and misleading.

The government said the reports used “incomplete information”, sources in the Union Health ministry said.

“There have been some media reports alleging that expired vaccines are being administered in India under its national COVID-19 vaccination programme. This is false and misleading and based on incomplete information,” the government said in a statement.

“The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on 25th October 2021, in response to M/s Bharat Biotech International Limited’s letter no: BBIL/RA/21/567 has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin (Whole Virion, Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine) from 9 months to 12 months. Similarly, the shelf life of Covishield has been extended by the National Regulator from 6 months to 9 months on 22nd February 2021,” it added.