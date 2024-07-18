Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr M S Valiathan passes away

Renowned cardiac surgeon and academic Dr Marthanda Varma Sankaran Valiathan ( MS Valiathan) passed away in Manipal on Wednesday night. He was 90.

Dr M S Valiathan played a pivotal role in founding the Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST),Thiruvananthapuram and served as its first director and later as its honorary advisor. Under his leadership, the institute went on to manufacture the heart valves, which were being bought at high price from abroad, and made them available at a low price for the first time in India. Another example of his vision was the widespread production of blood bags.

Dr Valiathan is a former president of the Indian National Science Academy and held the prestigious title of National Research Professor. He was also the first Vice-Chancellor of Manipal University.

Born on May 24, 1934 at Mavelikkara in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, Valiathan’s illustrious career spanned over seven decades, marked by his relentless pursuit of medical innovation and education.

After obtaining his medical degree from the Kerala University in 1956, Valiathan went to specialise in cardiac surgery at the most prestigious institutions in the world, including the John Hopkins University and the University of Liverpool.

Dr Valiathan’ s remarkable achievements in medicine and health care were recognised globally. In 1999, he was made a Chevalier in the Ordre des Palmes Academiques by the France government. He received the esteemed Dr Samuel P Asper international award from John Hopkins University medical school in 2009. Considering his contributions to medical education, the Government of India honoured him with Padma Bhushan in 2005