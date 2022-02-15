Follow Us:
Renewable Energy Ministry organizes a three day programme for young enterpreneurs in the Renewable Energy sector

The Minister would directly interact with the participants and answer queries of young entrepreneurs and think tanks of the Industry on the future plan and projections

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | February 15, 2022 12:11 pm

Renewable Energy Ministry, Union Minister, R K Singh

Photo: ANI

In order to attract young entrepreneurs in the renewable energy sector, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is conducting a 3-day programme “New Frontiers” on Renewable Energy.

The programme would be inaugurated by the Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh and a video on “Citizen-Centric Energy Transition – The India Story”, including the highlights of Energy Compacts would also be played during the programme.

The Minister would directly interact with the participants and answer queries of young entrepreneurs and think tanks of the Industry on the future plan and projections of the government. Besides, the Ministry would also organize three webinars on February 17 namely, “Women in RE- Call for Action”, “Role of ISA in Energy Transition”, and “Role of clean-tech start-ups and climate entrepreneurs in providing clean and affordable energy”.

During the programme there would be a brainstorming meeting on the “Roadmap to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070” on a virtual platform, said a senior officer of the MNRE.

