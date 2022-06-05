Remarks on Prophet Muhammad: Qatar summons Indian envoy

Qatar on Sunday summoned Indian ambassador Deepak Mittal to the Foreign Ministry in Doha and conveyed its disappointment and its total rejection and condemnation over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by BJP leaders–Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

According to local media, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, handed over an official note in this regard to the Indian envoy.

Qatar welcomed the statement issued by the ruling party in India in which it announced the suspension of the party’s official from practicing his activities in the party due to his remarks that angered all Muslims around the world.

In response to a media query regarding a statement issued by Qatar MOfA on an offensive tweet in India, the Spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Qatar said, ” Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality.

The Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements.

In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions.

Strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks.

A statement has also been issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect.

Vested interests that are against India – Qatar relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments.

We should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of our bilateral ties.”

Earlier in the day, the BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal for their alleged controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad.